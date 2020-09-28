USD/CNH: Rebound could re-visit 6.8600 – UOB

Further upside in USD/CNH is likely to test the 6.8600 region in the next weeks, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Last Friday, we expected USD to ‘trade sideways between 6.8000 and 6.8400’. USD subsequently traded within a narrower and slightly higher range than expected (6.8110/6.8448) before closing little changed at 6.8236 (-0.05%). Momentum indicators are mostly neutral and further sideway-trading would not be surprising, likely between 6.8100 and 6.8400.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days ago (22 Sep, spot at 6.7900), we highlighted that the ‘month-long negative phase has run its course’. We held view that the ‘rebound in USD has room to extend higher but any advance is viewed as part of a broad 6.7500/6.8300 range’. While our view was not wrong, the pace by which USD approaches 6.8300 was faster than expected (USD rose to an overnight high of 6.8283 before closing higher by +0.60%, its biggest 1-day gain in 2 months). The price actions suggest that the rebound could extend further towards 6.8600. At this stage, the odds for a sustained rise above this level are not high. On the downside, 6.8000 is a strong support but only a break of 6.7800 would indicate the current upward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
