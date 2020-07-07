USD/CNH Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-week low amid Chinese optimism

- USD/CNH bounces off the lowest levels since March 17, remains in the red.
- Stocks in China extend the previous day’s gains amid hopes of further stimulus, virus vaccine.
- Oversold RSI conditions challenge the bears targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- 200-day EMA offers an immediate upside barrier to watch during the pullback.
USD/CNH pulls back from 6.9965 to 7.0080 during the early Tuesday’s trading. Even so, the pair flashes 0.08% loss from the lowest point since mid-March flashed earlier during the Asian session. While oversold RSI conditions seem to trigger the pair’s latest retracements, a sustained trading below 200-day EMA and extension of the breakdown of an ascending trend line stretched since January 20 favor the bears.
Other than the technicals, the recent rally in Chinese stocks, up over 2.0% by the press time, also exert downside pressure on the pair. Equities from Beijing are likely cheering hopes of additional stimulus and the virus vaccine after the Global Times (GT) cited the third trial of the cure in Brazil.
Read: ASX 200 Index: Bulls in charge in broad-based rally in global stocks
As a result, the sellers are currently targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-April upside, at 6.9788, on the extended weakness of past-7.000 round-figures. During the pair’s further south-run past-the key Fibonacci retracement, the early-February lows near 6.9570 can offer intermediate halts before highlighting the March month bottom close to 6.9050.
Meanwhile, 200-day EMA and the support-turned-resistance line, respectively around 7.0390 and 7.0510, could limit the pair’s short-term recovery moves. Additionally, a downward slopping trend line from May 27, currently around 7.0630, offers additional resistance to watch.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.009
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|7.0136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0709
|Daily SMA50
|7.0986
|Daily SMA100
|7.0744
|Daily SMA200
|7.0424
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0692
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0102
|Previous Weekly High
|7.088
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0584
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1518
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0328
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0467
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0519
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.