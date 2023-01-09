- USD/CNH drops to the lowest levels since August 17, 2022.
- Clear break of 200-DMA, bearish MACD signals favor sellers as they eye two-month-old descending support line.
- Previous support line from June adds to the upside filters.
USD/CNH takes offers to renew a multi-day low around 6.7900 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair extends the previous day’s downside break of the 200-DMA to poke the lowest levels since mid-August 2022.
Also adding strength to the bearish bias is the pair’s sustained trading below the support-turned-resistance line from early June, as well as the bearish MACD signals.
That said, USD/CNH bears are on their way to meeting a downward-sloping support line from November 14, close to 6.7650 by the press time.
The pair’s further downside, however, appears limited as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its February-October upside, near 6.7150, could challenge the USD/CNH sellers afterward. If not, then the mid-2022 low surrounding 6.6170 and the 6.6000 round figure will be in focus.
On the contrary, recovery moves may initially aim for the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 6.8420 ahead of confronting the 200-DMA level of 6.8730.
Following that, the seven-month-old support-turned-resistance line near 6.9240 will be in focus as it holds the key to the USD/CNH run-up towards the 7.0000 psychological magnet.
Overall, USD/CNH remains on the bear’s radar even if the downside room appears limited.
USD/CNH: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7872
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0404
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59%
|Today daily open
|6.8276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9585
|Daily SMA50
|7.0661
|Daily SMA100
|7.0684
|Daily SMA200
|6.8709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.8932
|Previous Daily Low
|6.8236
|Previous Weekly High
|6.9396
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8236
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0914
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.905
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.8502
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.8667
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.8031
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.7786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.7335
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.8727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9423
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.0700 ahead of EU Sentix
EUR/USD is holding on to the upside below 1.0700 in the early European trades. The pair is taking advantage of the extended weakness in the US Dollar amid hopes of a dovish Fed pivot and China's reopening optimism. Eurozone data awaited.
Gold could take a breather before recapturing $1,900 Premium
Gold price is consolidating the two-day uptrend near the highest level in eight months at $1,880 this Monday. The USD is extending its bearish momentum in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields following Friday’s critical US economic data.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2150 amid upbeat mood, softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading with sizeable gains at around 1.2150 amid risk-on impulse ahead of the London open. Broad US Dollar weakness is underpinning the pair, as investors assess Fed rate hike expectations and BOE policymaker Mann's comments on inflation.
Chinese miner predicts Ethereum will lead 2023 bull run as ETH trades at $1,300
Ethereum price has sprouted after tight consolidation and eyes a retest of $1,350 and higher levels. Chinese ETH miner Jiang Zhuoer anticipates ETH to permanently leave its current range and kick-start a bull run from March to May 2023.
Earnings and CPI should make for a bumpy ride ahead
The focus will be on the start of the 4Q22 earnings season, which unofficially begins on Friday, with results from America's biggest banks and other industry bellwethers. Turning back to macro, the focus is squarely on the December CPI reading on Thursday.