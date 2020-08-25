USD/CNH Price Analysis: Prints falling wedge on 4H below 6.9100

- USD/CNH bounces off intraday low of 6.9005, marks a two-day losing streak.
- Sluggish momentum indicators challenge bullish chart formation.
- 200-bar SMA adds to the upside barriers, the yearly bottom gains the bears’ attention.
USD/CNH picks up bids near 6.9080 amid the initial trading session on Tuesday. Even if the cross drops for the second day, a falling wedge formation on the four-hour chart (4H) keeps the bulls hopeful.
Other than the pair’s latest weakness, downbeat conditions of RSI and MACD also challenges the buyers.
Even so, a sustained break of 6.9180 resistance will theoretically confirm the quote’s run-up towards breaking the monthly top surrounding 7.000 round figures.
During a north-run, the 200-bar SMA level near 6.9700 will act as an intermediate halt whereas the late-July top surrounding 7.0300 could the optimists afterward.
Meanwhile, the seven-month low flashed, on Friday, around 6.8930 and the support line of the said bullish formation near 6.8910 challenges the sellers targeting the yearly bottom near 6.8455.
USD/CNH four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9072
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|6.9122
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9519
|Daily SMA50
|7.0023
|Daily SMA100
|7.0514
|Daily SMA200
|7.0263
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9216
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9038
|Previous Weekly High
|6.9464
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.8934
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0764
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9642
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9148
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9035
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.8947
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8857
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.9213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9303
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9391
