USD/CNH Price Analysis: Nears 100-day SMA hurdle

USD/CNH flirts with the 100-day SMA hurdle for the second trading day.

Technical indicators favor a breakout above the key resistance.

USD/CNH is trading just short of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at 6.5232, having failed to close above the key hurdle on Friday.

A convincing move above the SMA would validate the upside break of a multi-month long descending trendline confirmed last week and open the doors to the 200-day SMA, currently at 6.72.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index is also supporting the bullish view with an above-50 print.

A close below the higher low of 6.4581 created on March 4 would put the bears back into the driver's seat.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels