USD/CNH Price Analysis: Eases from monthly high but bulls stays hopeful $6.3850

- USD/CNH steps back from 50-DMA, seven-week-old resistance line.
- Sustained break of previous resistance line from September, bullish MACD favor buyers.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level adds to downside filters, late October’s top also challenge buyers.
USD/CNH struggles to justify the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) surprise rate cut during early Monday morning in Europe.
Although the offshore Chinese currency (CNH) pair snaps a three-day uptrend to ease from a monthly high, it does keep Friday’s break of a descending trend line from September 21 to underpin bullish bias. Also favoring the USD/CNH bulls are the upbeat MACD signals and the risk-off mood, not to forget covid and financial risks for China.
That said, the 50-DMA and a seven-week-old resistance line challenge short-term buyers around $6.3900 and $6.3920 respectively.
Even if the quote rises past $6.3920, the October 29 peak of $6.4104 will act as an extra hurdle to the north before directing USD/CNH buyers to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September-December downside, near $6.4285.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond the resistance-turned-support line from September, around $6.3850.
Also challenging the USD/CNH bears is the 23.6% Fibo. level near $6.3675 and November’s low surrounding $6.3615.
USD/CNH: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.3872
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|6.3878
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.3784
|Daily SMA50
|6.3913
|Daily SMA100
|6.4277
|Daily SMA200
|6.4501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.3938
|Previous Daily Low
|6.3746
|Previous Weekly High
|6.3938
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.364
|Previous Monthly High
|6.4094
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.3616
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.3865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.3819
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.377
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.3661
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.3963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.4047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4156
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears leave their foot print on daily candle
EUR/USD is on the back foot for the start of the week following a strong offer on Friday as the US dollar firms around central bank themes and risk-off tones. Bears in charge on the back of the daily bearish engulfing candle. There are prospects of a meanwhile correction as per the lower time frames.
GBP/USD: Bears moving in for test of weekly support
GBP/USD bearish outlook in the process of being confirmed on the daily chart. The bears will be seeking a break of 1.3200 and 1.3100 in the weekly support structure.
Gold: Bulls putting pressure on through $1,800
Gold's perkiness follows Friday's sharp rise which completed three consecutive day's of higher highs. The bulls ran right into test the $1,814.30s before profit-taking ensued, sinking the price lower to close the day back under $1,800.
Shiba Inu price needs to form a base for SHIB to rally 25%
Shiba Inu price is on a non-stop downtrend with no near-term bottom in sight. SHIB has a chance to surge 25% to $0.0000380 if a bottom forms around $0.0000295 or $0.0000270. A swing low below $0.0000270 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?