USD/CNH now shifted the focus to 6.5970 – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists now see USD/CNH pointing to a test of 6.5970 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The strong surge in USD yesterday came as a surprise (high of 6.5534 during NY hours). USD extended its gains after opening and while overbought, USD could advance further to 6.5650. The next resistance at 6.5970 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 6.5380 followed by 6.5270.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a positive view in USD for about 3 weeks now. In our latest narrative from yesterday (08 Mar, spot at 6.5060), we highlighted that ‘while overbought shorter-term conditions could lead to consolidation first, the current USD strength could extend to 6.5500 later on’. In other words, while our view for a higher USD is correct, we underestimated the pace of the advance as USD surged above 6.5500 during NY hours. From here, the focus has shifted to 6.5970. Overall, the positive outlook is deemed intact as long as USD does not move below 6.5000 (‘strong support’ level was at 6.4680 yesterday).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as US yields pare gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, up from the 2021 lows as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.