USD/CNH: Next support at 7.2500 is unlikely to come into view – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We highlighted last Friday (07 Feb, spot at 7.2865) that 'while the outlook remains mixed, the decreasing volatility over the past couple of days suggests USD could trade in a narrower range of 7.2500/7.3300.' Yesterday, USD fell sharply to a low of 7.2685. There has been an increase in momentum, but not enough to indicate the start of a sustained decline. To continue to decline, USD must break and remain below 7.2500. The likelihood of USD breaking clearly below 7.2500 will increase in the next few days as long as 7.3070 is not breached."

24-HOUR VIEW: "We pointed out yesterday that 'momentum indicators remain flat, and we continue to expect USD to trade in a range between 7.3000 and 7.3200.' However, in a sudden move, USD plunged and reached a low of 7.2685 in late NY trade. Although deeply oversold, the weakness has not stabilised. Today, provided that 7.2950 (minor esistance is at 7.2870) is not breached, there is a chance for USD to dip below the 7.2685 low before stabilisation is likely. The next support at 7.2500 is unlikely to come into view."

Provided that 7.2950 is not breached, there is a chance for US Dollar (USD) to drop below 7.2685 against CNH (Chinese Yuan). The next support at 7.2500 is unlikely to come into view. In the longer run, USD must break and remain below 7.2500 before a sustained decline is likely, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.