USD/CNH: Likely to trade in a range between 6.9650 and 6.9800 – UOB Group
US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range between 6.9650 and 6.9800. In the longer run, USD remains neutral but is now expected to trade in a lower range of 6.9520/6.9900, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
USD remains neutral
24-HOUR VIEW: "Yesterday, USD traded between 6.9674 and 6.9766, narrower than our expected range of 6.9620/6.9820. The price action provides no fresh clues, and we continue to expect USD to trade in a range, most likely between 6.9650 and 6.9800."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our update from yesterday (13 Jan, spot at 6.9710) remains valid. As highlighted, we maintain our neutral view from last week, but we now expect USD to trade in a lower range of 6.9520/6.9900."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.