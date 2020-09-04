USD/CNH ignores Thursday’s break in five-day losing streak amid PBOC’s liquidity infusion, US-China tussle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH turns red after stepping back from 6.8496.
  • PBOC injects 100 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo.
  • Bloomberg cites US-China tussle behind Thursday’s tech rout.
  • US NFP, risk catalysts will be the key, cautious moves ahead of the key data will restrict market activity.

USD/CNH drops to 6.8430, down 0.05% on a day, during the initial Friday trading. The off-shore Chinese Yuan (CNH) dropped its bullish bias against the US dollar the previous day while snapping a four-day losing streak amid a broad risk-off mood favoring the greenback. Even so, the market’s pre-NFP trading lull seems to recall the pair sellers.

The current selling pressure also pays a little heed to the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) 100 billion yuan liquidity infusion via 7-day reverse repo. The reason could be spotted from the maturity of the same amount of reverse repo.

It should also be noted that the US-China tension also fails to weigh on the quote during the pre-NFP trading. The world’s two largest economies are at loggerheads for a long and have recently taken severe trade punitive measures. While spotting some of them, Bloomberg cites China’s semiconductor threat as a major reason that sparked a $100 billion chip rout the previous day. “China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter recent Trump administration restrictions,” said the news.

Also read: China’s Pres. Xi: Will never back down in facing foreign interference

Elsewhere, the market’s risk-tone remains mostly sluggish as equity traders nurse the previous day’s heavy losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to regain 0.636%.

The recovery in the sentiment could also be attributed to the news coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes and news that the US policymakers finalized on the funding gap when the current bill expires on September 30. However, the “serious differences” between the opposition Democrats and the ruling Republicans keep delaying the much-awaited US stimulus whereas COVID-19 fears are still on the table.

Moving on, trades may keep eyes on the US employment data for fresh impetus while also observing the risk catalysts for short-term direction.

Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Fed’s policy shift to introduce vital noise

Technical analysis

10-day SMA and a downward sloping trend line from July 30 guard the pair’s immediate upside around 6.8650 and 6.8743 respectively. Until then, bears can keep 6.8000 on their radars.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.8404
Today Daily Change -0.0068
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 6.8472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.9047
Daily SMA50 6.9682
Daily SMA100 7.0354
Daily SMA200 7.0196
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.8496
Previous Daily Low 6.8242
Previous Weekly High 6.9216
Previous Weekly Low 6.8578
Previous Monthly High 6.9938
Previous Monthly Low 6.8436
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.8399
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.8339
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.831
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.8149
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.8056
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.8566
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.8658
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.882

 

 

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.7250 despite dismal Australian Retail Sales

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.7250 despite dismal Australian Retail Sales

AUD/USD keeps its recovery mode intact from weekly lows of 0.7251 despite the downbeat Australian Retail Sales data. The sell-off in the US stocks dented the market mood and weighed on the higher-yielding aussie, Focus shifts to US NFP. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls holding in there despite Wall Street rout

USD/JPY bulls holding in there despite Wall Street rout

USD/JPY bulls stay on the 106 level as markets get set for the US jobs numbers. The yen is in focus for the sessions ahead, before the Nonfarm Payrolls risk kicks in fully. On Wall Street, there was a sharp drop in stocks.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline

Gold jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline

Gold's 0.5% rise has confirmed a breakout on the hourly chart. The metal has pierced the hourly chart descending trendline, indicating an end of the downtrend from the Sept. 1 high of $1,992.

Gold News

WTI fades pullback from one-month low, prints three-day losing streak above $41.00

WTI fades pullback from one-month low, prints three-day losing streak above $41.00

WTI stays on the back foot after failing to extend the bounce off $40.44. The energy benchmark slumped to the lowest since August 04 the previous day as the US dollar flashed a three-day winning streak following its U-turn from a 28-month low.

Oil News

800 point drop in Dow sends risk FX lower

800 point drop in Dow sends risk FX lower

With less than 24 hours to go before the next US jobs report, it was finally time for investors to take profits on overstretched equity positions...

Read more

