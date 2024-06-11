USD/CNH holds steady near 7.2650, China state-owned banks intervene in Yuan after falling near seven-month low

The USD/CNH pair trades flat near 7.2650 during the early European session on Tuesday. The onshore Yuan (CNH) bounces off the seven-month lows amid the foreign exchange (FX) intervention against a strengthening US Dollar (USD) from China’s major state-owned banks. The Greenback edged higher in the previous sessions, supported by higher US Treasury bond yields after surprisingly robust US employment data last week. The US economy created far more jobs than expected in May, which dampened the expectation that the US Fed would start cutting interest rates in September. Traders have priced in a nearly 47% possibility of a Fed rate cut for September, down from 68% before the NFP data, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) climbed 272,000 in May from a 165,000 increase (revised from 175,000) in April and came in above the forecast of 185,000. The Chinese Yuan fell to a near seven-month low against the USD on Tuesday, prompting China’s state banks to sell Dollars for Yuan in the onshore spot FX market on Tuesday to keep the local currency from falling too quickly, according to Reuters. Investors will closely watch the US May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is due on Wednesday. The CPI inflation figure is estimated to show an increase of 3.4% YoY in May, while the core CPI is projected to rise 3.5% YoY in the same report period. Later on Wednesday, the Fed monetary policy meeting will be in the spotlight, with no change in rate expected. After the meeting, the Fed will update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Market players will keep an eye on the tone of the meeting. The hawkish comments from Fed officials might further lift the USD broadly and create a tailwind for USD/CNH.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.