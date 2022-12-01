USD/CNH faces resistance around 7.0600 as Caixin Manufacturing PMI rises to 49.4

- USD/CNH has sensed barricades after a mild recovery around 7.0600 amid upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI.
- China‘s official Manufacturing PMI has landed at 49.4 vs. expectations of 48.9.
- Weak cues from US ADP Employment are suggesting a decline in US NFP ahead.
The USD/CNH pair is looking to conclude its recovery move around 7.0600 as China’s official Manufacturing PMI has landed better than expectations. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI has been recorded at 49.4 for November month vs. 48.9 as projected and October’s release of 49.2. A surprise rise in the official Manufacturing PMI is expected to support the Chinese yuan ahead.
Meanwhile, the risk profile in the global market is extremely bullish as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has given a green signal to deceleration in interest rate hike pace from December monetary policy meeting. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after dropping to near 105.50, however, the downside bias is rock solid.
S&P500 futures are displaying a muted start in the Asian session after a juggernaut rally in New York. A significant rise in investors’ risk appetite has impacted returns on US Treasury bonds. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.61%.
Weak employment numbers in November, a slowdown in economic activities, and a surprise decline in October’s inflation report have backed less-hawkish commentary from Fed chair Jerome Powell. The Fed chair is not ready to crash the economy in lieu of cleaning the inflation mess. Accelerating interest rates by the Fed has triggered fears of financing risks dramatically, therefore, the Fed has preferred to go a little light on interest rates this time and hike the interest rates by 50 basis points (bps).
Going forward, investors will keep an eye on US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will release on Friday. Expectations favor a steep decline in the number of fresh payrolls following cues from the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data.
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0584
|Today Daily Change
|0.0106
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|7.0478
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1619
|Daily SMA50
|7.1813
|Daily SMA100
|7.0144
|Daily SMA200
|6.788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.162
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0442
|Previous Weekly High
|7.2116
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.1188
|Previous Monthly High
|7.3568
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1171
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8896
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.2025
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.243
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.6800 on upbeat China's Caixin PMI
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6800, as traders digest an unexpected increase in the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. The US dollar is licking its wounds on dovish Fed's Powell and the China reopening optimism.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.0500 hurdle ahead of German Retail Sales, Fed’s preferred inflation data
EUR/USD stays on the front foot around 1.0435 while renewing its intraday top amid the broad-based US Dollar weakness during early Thursday. In doing so, the major currency pair extends the previous day’s run-up ahead of the key data from Eurozone and the United States.
Gold bulls eye $1,787 and $1,796 ahead of key US data
Gold price is sitting at the highest level unseen in two weeks near $1,780, consolidating the three-day winning streak so far this Thursday. The main underlying reason behind the Gold price upsurge is a clear dovish message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
TRON price faces major resistance at these levels, is a sucker's rally underway?
TRON price (TRX) has retaliated considerably against the bearish onslaught witnessed in November. Despite the optimistic gesture, TRX price still faces significant barriers of resistance ahead. Traders should consider trading more conservatively near the current price levels.
December Santa rally springs alive
U.S. stocks rose, hurtling ahead, putting those nasty thoughts of a bear market to bed as the December Santa Rally springs alive. Indeed investors are revelling in the afterglow of moderating Fed signals.