The downside bias in USD/CNH seems over for the time being, say FX Strategists at UOB Group Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD traded between 6.7302 and 6.7452 last Friday before closing at 6.7353 (-0.13%). USD soared during early Asian hours and upward momentum is beginning to build. Further advance would not be surprising but a break of the strong resistance at 6.7650 is unlikely. Support is at 6.7370 followed by 6.7300.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Thursday (11 Aug, spot at 6.7290), we highlighted that the rapid build-up in downward momentum suggests USD could weaken further to 6.7100. Since then, USD has not been able to make much headway on the downside. Shorter-term downward has waned and the chance for USD to weaken to 6.7100 has diminished. That said, only a break of 6.7650 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level from last Friday) would indicate that USD is unlikely to weaken further.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0250 amid renewed USD strength
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0250, undermined by a broad rebound in the US dollar after dismal Chinese data soured sentiment. Growing recession fears in the Eurozone amid the deepening energy crisis weigh down on the euro.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar firms up
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.2100, as the US dollar rebounds amid a negative shift in risk sentiment amid weak China data. BOE’s Bailey shows readiness for a ‘review’ on UK PM Candidate Truss’ criticism. Critical UK data and Fed minutes are in focus this week.
Gold drops further to test 50 DMA amid notable USD demand
Gold Price erases Friday’s rebound to test the crtiical 50 DMA at $1,782. China-led risk-aversion inspires the US dollar rally while yields recover. Focus shifts to US Retail Sales and Fed minutes for the next big move in XAU/USD.
Three signs that XRP is a hot buy as Ripple bags another win against SEC
In the SEC v. Ripple case, the payment giant is set to serve subpoenas and authenticate videos of SEC officials’ public remarks. This evidence could make or break Ripple’s defense against the SEC.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!