USD/CNH does not rule out further weakness – UOB

FX Strategist at UOB Group remain bearish on USD/CNH but a move to the 0.6030 level looks unlikely in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected USD to weaken further yesterday, we held the view that ‘a sustained drop below the major support at 6.6450 is unlikely’. We clearly underestimated the weakness in USD as it plunged to a low of 6.6275. Downward momentum is beginning to show sign of slowing and this coupled with the still rather oversold conditions suggests that further USD weakness is unlikely for today. That said, it is too early to expect a sustained recovery. USD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 6.6300 and 6.6650.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (20 Oct, spot at 6.6730) that ‘downward momentum in USD has improved further; next level to focus on is at 6.6450’. USD dropped to a low of 6.6563 during NY hours and closed on a soft note at 6.6647 (-0.21%). While we continue to expect further USD weakness, oversold shorter-term conditions suggest a slower pace of decline. A break of 6.6450 would not be surprising but the next major support at 6.6030 may not come into the picture so soon. Overall, USD is expected to stay under pressure unless it can move above 6.6980 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 6.7050 yesterday).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1850 amid US election concern
EUR/USD is under some pressure around 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains as Brexit talks restart
GBP/USD is trading well above 1.31, consolidating its gains as intense Brexit talks restart in London, aiming to reach an accord by mid-November. Rising UK coronavirus cases and political uncertainty in the US are keeping the safe-haven dollar bid.
Gold fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise
Gold struggles to gather upside traction despite the uptick in the US inflation expectations. The yellow metal faced rejection above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,923 early Thursday.
Forex Today: Foreign intervention in US elections weighs on mood, jobless claims, politics eyed
Concerns about foreign intervention in the US elections have weighed on the market mood, allowing the dollar to recover after Wednesday's losses. Intense Brexit talks resume in London, boosting the pound.
WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA
WTI bounces off $39.83, the lowest in one week, to battle 50% Fibonacci retracement. EIA inventories recovered from -3.818M prior, -1.021M forecast. The energy benchmark dropped the lowest since October 15 the previous day.