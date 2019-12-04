USD/CNH could attempt a move to 7.1000 – UOB

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano

In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the outlook on USD/CNH stays positive and a test of 7.1000 in the next weeks looks probable.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “We clearly did not expect the sudden and strong rally in USD yesterday. The rapid rise is running ahead of itself and while USD could move above the NY high of 7.0865, a sustained rise above this level appears unlikely. On the other hand, after the strong surge, it is too early to expect a significant pull-back. Overall, USD is likely to trade sideways to slightly higher from here, expected to be between 7.0550 and 7.0900”.

Next 1-3 weeks: “After trading mostly sideways for the past several weeks, USD staged a sudden and outsized rally of +0.32% (7.0652). While the ease by which strong resistance levels were taken out has shifted the risk to the upside, we are not convinced USD can maintain the pace of the current rally. From here, we see chance for USD to test the 7.1000 resistance but the prospect for a sustained rise above the major 7.1200 level is not high. Overall, USD is expected to trade on firm footing unless it drops below the ‘strong support’ level of 7.0400”.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD surges to 7-month high amid election speculation

GBP/USD surges to 7-month high amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3050, the highest since early May. Opinion polls toward the December 12 elections continue showing a considerable lead for the Conservatives. UK Services PMI was upgraded to 49.3.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD retreats from 1.11 amid the risk-off mood

EUR/USD retreats from 1.11 amid the risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as hopes for an imminent Sino-American trade deal fade. The US economic calendar is packed with top-tier events.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Trump's trade wars weigh on sentiment, Boris holds lead, critical US data eyed

Forex Today: Trump's trade wars weigh on sentiment, Boris holds lead, critical US data eyed

Trade tensions remain high after President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday that a deal may await after the November 2020 Presidential elections. Moreover, the tariffs planned for December 15 are still intact.

Read more

Gold hits fresh monthly tops near $ 1485 amid mounting US-China risks

Gold hits fresh monthly tops near $ 1485 amid mounting US-China risks

The bulls regain poise in early European trading, offering a fresh lift to Gold, as it now flirts with four-week highs of 1482.81 amid a risk-off market profile.

Gold News

USD/JPY slips to near 2-week lows, below mid-108.00s

USD/JPY slips to near 2-week lows, below mid-108.00s

Trade uncertainty continued benefitting the JPY’s safe-haven status. Comments by China’s foreign minister further weighed on the sentiment. Investors now look forward to important US data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures