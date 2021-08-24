USD/CNH bounces off weekly low on USD rebound, China headlines

- USD/CNH recovers the previous day’s losses, refreshes intraday high.
- US SEC tightens controls over China stock listing, Beijing passes new data privacy low.
- Xi–Biden meet may be delayed, Chinese media highlights decline in macro indicators.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid vaccine, tapering concerns, DXY snaps two-day downtrend.
USD/CNH takes the bids around 6.4830, up 0.12% intraday while snapping a two-day downtrend during early Tuesday. In doing so, the offshore Chinese currency (CNH) pair reacts to the recently flashed downbeat catalysts for Beijing, as well as the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebound.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates the heaviest daily losses in two months around 93.03, up 0.05% on a day, by the press time. The greenback gauge’s heavy fall on Monday could be linked to the vaccine optimism and hopes of further easy money policy, backed by downbeat August PMI data.
Recently, Reuters came out with the news suggesting that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will increase hardships for Beijing-based companies’ listing in New York. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) also came out with the downbeat headlines for the technology companies, both from China and abroad, as it quotes experts saying, “Big Tech will be ‘a lot less powerful’ after Beijing passes sweeping new law.”
Elsewhere, China’s local media quotes industrial value-added, service industry production index, consumption, investment, etc. to mention, “The market believes that the magnitude of the fall is "exceeding expectations," and pessimism about economic trends in the second half of the year has increased.”
Furthermore, the UK’s calling of the emergency videoconference of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders to discuss the Taliban-related issues also challenges the risk appetite.
It’s worth noting that the faster jabbing and the US Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval to Moderna–BioNTech vaccine portray vaccine optimism of late. On the same line was the UK’s readiness to order 35.00 million doses of Pfizer vaccine for booster shots.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields gain one basis point to 1.26% whereas the S&P 500 Futures remain mildly bid at the latest.
Given the recently downbeat catalysts for China, coupled with a light calendar and the USD rebound, USD/CNH bulls may stay hopeful ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium speeches.
Technical analysis
USD/CNH extends bounce off 50-DMA to battle the 200-DMA hurdle around 6.4825. However, bulls need a daily closing beyond 6.5000 for confirmation. In addition to the stated DMA support near 6.4750, an ascending trend line from June 10 near 6.4800 also acts as an immediate downside filter.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4844
|Today Daily Change
|0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|6.4766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4802
|Daily SMA50
|6.4737
|Daily SMA100
|6.4634
|Daily SMA200
|6.4827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.505
|Previous Daily Low
|6.4751
|Previous Weekly High
|6.5102
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.4738
|Previous Monthly High
|6.5286
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.4508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4936
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.5156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.5261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD aims higher towards 1.1750 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid cases. The US dollar began the week on the wrong foot, losing 0.50%.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack key Fibonacci retracement level above 1.3700
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3720, after the biggest daily jump in six weeks, amid the initial Asia session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cable pair battles a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July 20–30 upside.
EUR/USD aims higher towards 1.1750 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD recovers last week’s losses, rose 0.38% and finished the NY session at 1.1746. A positive market sentiment caused by Fed’s Robert Kaplan “dovish” remarks, and China reporting zero local covid cases. The US dollar began the week on the wrong foot, losing 0.50%.
Bitcoin to reach $59,600 within a month
Bitcoin is surfing on a favorable tailwind in the markets with risk at the beginning of this week adding fuel to its rally. Buyers are in control, and a trend line is still very much in play as support. $51,155 acts as resistance. Once beyond, Bitcoin could be on a tear.
Will Jackson Hole become a dovish event?
Chair of Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, speaking on the economic outlook at the upcoming central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium, will dominate market direction. Fed officials appear on track to begin reversing their easy-money policies later this year.