TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CHF wobbles above 0.8000 with trade fears looming

  • The US edges higher above 0.8000 with market sentiment frail.
  • The Greenback lost about 1% on Friday after Trump threatened 100% tariffs on China.
  • In Switzerland, all eyes will be on the Producer and Import Prices release, due on Tuesday.
USD/CHF wobbles above 0.8000 with trade fears looming
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar is hesitating right above the 0.8000 line against the Swiss Franc on Monday, with investors wary that the trade rift between the US and China might lead to a full-blown trade war.

US President Trump soothed investors on Sunday by easing his tone against China in a social media post that aims to cool off tensions. Investors, however, remain reluctant to take risks, which leaves the pair looking for direction, following a nearly 1% sell-off on Friday.

Trade war fears keep Dollar rallies limited

US President Trump shocked markets on Friday, announcing 100% additional tariffs on Chinese imports, which brought back fears of the “Liberation Day” and crushed risk appetite, sending the US Dollar lower across the board.

Chinese authorities defended the restriction of rare earths’ exports and affirmed that they were introduced in the trade talks with the US last month, adding that they do not fear a trade war and that they will retaliate to higher US tariffs.

The broader USD/CHF trend remains positive from mid-September lows, but concerns about further trade uncertainty, added to an extended US Government shutdown, might dent the US Dollar's recovery. 

In Switzerland, the focus this week will be on September Producer and Import Prices, which are expected to have bounced up after four consecutive months of contraction. The Swiss Franc needs a clear rebound on price pressures to ease concerns about deflation, which keeps pressuring the SNB to cut interest rates into negative levels.

US-China Trade War FAQs

Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.

An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1600 amid French political crisis, US-China tariff war

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1600 amid French political crisis, US-China tariff war

EUR/USD oscillates in a tight range above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. Markets remain wary amid the United States-China trade war re-escalation, which keeps the US Dollar on the defensive. Meanwhile, political turmoil in France caps any upside for the shared currency in the near term. 

GBP/USD keeps range near 1.3350 amid risk-on mood

GBP/USD keeps range near 1.3350 amid risk-on mood

GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Monday, with the downside limited by a broadly subdued USD demand and a recovery in risk appetite. The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations also remain supportive of the pair. 

Gold extends record-setting rally amid US-China trade tensions, dovish Fed bets

Gold extends record-setting rally amid US-China trade tensions, dovish Fed bets

Gold continues scaling new record highs through the Asian session, and climbs to the $4,078 region in the last hour amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors remain worried about economic uncertainties on the back of a prolonged US government shutdown and rising geopolitical tensions.

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action. Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

On Friday, Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs on top of the existing rates as a retaliation against China’s new export control measures on rare earth minerals. However, comments received over the weekend appear to downplay the risk of trade war escalation.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe stabilize as selling pressure wanes 

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe stabilize as selling pressure wanes 

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) mark a positive start to the week, following a rebound on Sunday. Recovering from Friday’s market crash, which saw liquidation of over $19 billion in a day, the retail demand is gradually resurfacing, per derivatives data. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers