USD/CHF turns flat near 0.9130 after testing 0.9100

- USD/CHF pared daily losses ahead of the American session.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory on Tuesday.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open decisively higher.
The USD/CHF staged a modest rebound on the back of broad-based USD strength on Monday and closed in the positive territory. Although the pair lost its traction and retreated to 0.9100 area during the European trading hours, it recovered its losses and was last seen posting small gains at 0.9128.
Vaccine headlines continue to impact markets
With AstraZeneca announcing potential maximum effectiveness of 90% for its coronavirus vaccine candidate on Monday, risk flows started to dominate the financial markets at the start of the week. The sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields helped the USD gather strength despite the risk-on market environment.
On Tuesday, major European equity indexes gain around 1% to show that the market mood remains upbeat. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) failed to preserve its bullish momentum and returned to 92.30 area, where it was down 0.2% on the day. Nevertheless, the CFH also finds it difficult to find demand as a safe-haven and allows USD/CHF to limit its losses.
In the second half of the day, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index and the Housing Price Index will be featured in the US economic docket. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.8%, suggesting that the DXY is unlikely to stage a rebound unless T-bond yields turn not. At the moment, the 10-year reference is flat at 0.86%.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9129
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9122
|Daily SMA50
|0.9137
|Daily SMA100
|0.9161
|Daily SMA200
|0.9395
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9148
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9076
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9152
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9121
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9046
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.923
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area
Gold maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to pare a part of the early losses to four-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1830 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!