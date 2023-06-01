USD/CHF treads water around 0.9100 with eyes on US PMIs, jobs report

- USD/CHF struggles to extend two-day uptrend at the highest levels since early April.
- US Dollar lacks clear directions amid mixed sentiment, anxiety ahead of key data.
- Swiss trade numbers came in unimpressive for April.
- US preliminary activity data, employment numbers for May will be crucial for fresh impulse.
USD/CHF remains sidelined around 0.9110-15 as bulls and bears jostle ahead of the key data/events heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair fails to justify the mixed prints of Swiss data, as well as anxiety before the top-tier events.
That said, the recent passage of the bill to overcome US default in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives underpins the cautious optimism ahead of tomorrow’s Senate voting on the debt-ceiling bill, which in turn should weigh on the USD/CHF price. On the same line, recently mixed US data and Federal Reserve (Fed) talks flag concerns that the US central bank has limited upside room for the rates. With this in mind, allowed Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) Nick Timiraos to suggest that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is likely to hold interest rates steady in June.
Elsewhere, the Swiss Trade Balance eases to 2,601M in April from 4,526M (revised) prior. However, the Imports and Exports both rose from -22,505M and -27,031M respective previous readings to 17,302 and 19,902 in that order. It’s worth observing that the Swiss growth numbers and sentiment figures have also flashed mixed outcomes earlier in the week and prods the USD/CHF bears, mainly due to the broad US Dollar strength.
Amid these plays, the S&P500 Futures print mild gains to approach the 4,200 round figure, printing the first daily upside in three, whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields recover from weekly lows.
Looking ahead, the US ADP Employment Change and flash PMIs for May will be important to watch for clear directions. Also crucial will be the last round of the Fed talks ahead of the pre-FOMC blackout period for policymakers. Furthermore, the US Senators’ voting on the measures to avoid the default conditions should also be eyed closely even if the bill is likely to gain huge support in the Senate where Democrats are in the majority.
Also read: US ADP Employment, ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: First down, then up for US Dollar?
Technical analysis
USD/CHF grinds higher within a one-month-old bullish trend channel, currently between 0.9315 and 0.9165, amid price-positive oscillators.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.911
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.9106
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8985
|Daily SMA50
|0.9005
|Daily SMA100
|0.9131
|Daily SMA200
|0.9381
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9148
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9056
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9075
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8941
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9113
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9059
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9011
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8967
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9151
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9243
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.0700 ahead of EU inflation data
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0700, extending its sideways movement in early Europe. The US debt deal wins the House passage. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the EU inflation data and the US jobs data.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2450 amid a steady US Dollar, ADP eyed
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.2450 in the European morning, as the US Dollar looks to stabilize following the recent sell-off. Markets digest renewed dovish Fed expectations and US debt deal passage ahead of the top-tier US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold: $1,970, looming US employment clues prod XAU/USD bulls
Gold price teases bears after keeping the buyers hopeful in the last two days, retreating from the weekly top of late. In doing so, the yellow metal justifies the market’s dicey conditions.
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
US ADP Employment, ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: First down, then up for US Dollar? Premium
With or without the debt-ceiling crisis, the US Dollar is on the rise – but every trend has a countertrend, and a double-feature release creates opportunities. Ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Thursday's release of two critical leading indicators is set to rock markets.