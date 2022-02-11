USD/CHF trading flat in 0.9250 area post-poor UoM data

- USD/CHF is trading flat just above 0.9250, unmoved by the latest weaker than expected UoM sentiment data.
- Dollar bulls may be disappointed by the lack of post-hot CPI data upside, amid fears front-loaded tightening will hit growth.
Much weaker than expected University of Michigan Consumer survey data, which revealed sentiment to have broadly deteriorated to its worst levels since 2011, failed to shift USD/CHF out of intra-day ranges, with the pair for now remaining supported above 0.9250. The pair is currently trading flat, having come close to but failed to test 0.9300 for a second successive session. Dollar bulls might be disappointed at the lack of follow-through in terms of post-hot US Consumer Price Inflation data upside, despite the hawkish shift in Fed tightening expectations and subsequent sharp rise in yields across the US curve.
The US dollar’s reluctance to stage a more meaningful rally, which for USD/CHF would likely look like a move above 0.9300 and a test of H2 2021 and 2022 highs around 0.9350, has perplexed analysts. Some have pointed to the pronounced, ongoing flattening of the US yield curve which on Friday saw the 2-year 10-year spread drop to its lowest in over 18 months at under 40bps. A flatter curve is seen by many as indicative of softer long-term growth expectations.
The hawkish shift in Fed tightening expectations of recent months has been the major driver of the flattening and likely speaks to a fear that by tightening rates earlier and more aggressively, the Fed may cap long-term growth prospects. This fear may be the major factor holding USD/CHF back from moving up a gear and charging back above 0.9300. For the pair to challenge post-pandemic highs in the upper 0.9400s, long-term US yields are likely going to need to see further upside and thus the US curve perhaps steepens a little to reflect greater confidence in long-term US growth.
USD/Chf
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9257
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9211
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.9217
|Daily SMA200
|0.9171
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9297
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9227
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9343
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9177
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9254
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9231
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9194
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
