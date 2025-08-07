USD/CHF drifts lower for the third straight day amid the prevalent USD bearish sentiment.

Rising September Fed rate cut bets keep the USD depressed near a one-and-a-half-week low.

Trade uncertainties and a positive risk tone undermine the CHF and lend support to the pair.

The USD/CHF pair trades with a negative bias for the third consecutive day, though it lacks follow-through selling amid mixed fundamental cues. Spot prices manage to hold above the weekly low through the Asian session on Thursday and currently trade just above mid-0.8000s, down 0.10% for the day.

The US Dollar (USD) languishes near a one-and-a-half week low amid the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its rate-cutting cycle in September. The bets were reaffirmed by the weaker-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday and Tuesday's disappointing release of the US ISM Services PMI. This keeps the US Treasury bond yields and continues to weigh on the buck, which, in turn, is seen exerting some pressure on the USD/CHF pair.

However, a combination of factors holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the Swiss Franc (CHF) and helps limit the downside for the currency pair. Switzerland faces a crippling 39% tariff on its exports to the US. Moreover, sources familiar with the matter said that US officials rejected Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter's demand for a tariff rate of 10%. This, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the safe-haven CHF and supports the USD/CHF pair.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a subsequent slide below the weekly trough, around the 0.8025 region, before positioning for any further depreciating move. Traders now look forward to the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data for some impetus later during the North American session. Apart from this, speeches from influential FOMC members will drive the USD, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, could produce trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.