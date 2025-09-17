USD/CHF trades vulnerably near 0.7860 ahead of Fed’s policy decision

USD/CHF posts fresh 14-year low around 0.7860 amid firm Fed dovish speculation.

Fed dovish bets have been prompted by US labor market risks.

Swiss producer inflation declined for the fourth month in a row.

The USD/CHF pair trades with caution near its 14-year low around 0.7860 during the late Asian session on Wednesday. The Swiss Franc posted the 14-year low on Tuesday as the US Dollar (USD) declined sharply amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have fully priced in an interest rate cut by the Fed in the meeting scheduled at 12:00 GMT.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to two-month low near 96.60.

Fed dovish expectations have been boosted by downside United States (US) labor market risks. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) benchmark revision report showed earlier this month that employers created 919k fewer jobs than what had been anticipated earlier.

In the Fed’s monetary policy announcement, investors will also focus on interest rate projections in the near and long term, and cues about inflation and the labor market outlook. Investors would like to know whether tariffs still have potential to prompt price pressures.

In the Swiss region, cooling inflation is paving the way for interest rates sliding into the negative territory. The Producer and Import Prices for August, released on Monday, showed that inflation at the wholesale level declined for the fourth month in a row. This indicates a significant slowdown in the households’ demand. Producer and Import Prices contracted at a pace of 0.6% on a monthly basis, faster than the 0.2% decline seen in July.

