USD/CHF trades vulnerably near 0.7860 ahead of Fed’s policy decision

- USD/CHF posts fresh 14-year low around 0.7860 amid firm Fed dovish speculation.
- Fed dovish bets have been prompted by US labor market risks.
- Swiss producer inflation declined for the fourth month in a row.
The USD/CHF pair trades with caution near its 14-year low around 0.7860 during the late Asian session on Wednesday. The Swiss Franc posted the 14-year low on Tuesday as the US Dollar (USD) declined sharply amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have fully priced in an interest rate cut by the Fed in the meeting scheduled at 12:00 GMT.
During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to two-month low near 96.60.
Fed dovish expectations have been boosted by downside United States (US) labor market risks. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) benchmark revision report showed earlier this month that employers created 919k fewer jobs than what had been anticipated earlier.
In the Fed’s monetary policy announcement, investors will also focus on interest rate projections in the near and long term, and cues about inflation and the labor market outlook. Investors would like to know whether tariffs still have potential to prompt price pressures.
In the Swiss region, cooling inflation is paving the way for interest rates sliding into the negative territory. The Producer and Import Prices for August, released on Monday, showed that inflation at the wholesale level declined for the fourth month in a row. This indicates a significant slowdown in the households’ demand. Producer and Import Prices contracted at a pace of 0.6% on a monthly basis, faster than the 0.2% decline seen in July.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains below 1.3650 ahead of UK CPI data
GBP/USD loses ground after two days of gains, trading around 1.3640 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling inches lower against the US Dollar ahead of the United Kingdom’s Consumer Price Index and Retail Price Index data. Focus will shift toward the US Federal Reserve policy decision due later in the day.
EUR/USD loses momentum to near 1.1850 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech, Fed rate decision
The EUR/USD pair loses momentum near 1.1855, snapping the four-day winning streak during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Nonetheless, the potential downside of the major pair might be limited, as economists expect the Federal Reserve to deliver a 25 basis points rate cut at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
Gold pulls back from record highs as USD recovers ahead of Fed decision
Gold corrects from the record high touched on Tuesday amid a modest USD recovery. Dovish Fed expectations should cap the USD and support the non-yielding commodity. Rising geopolitical tensions might contribute to limiting losses ahead of the Fed decision.
UK CPI data set to show inflation accelerating to highest level since early 2024
The United Kingdom Office for National Statistics will publish the high-impact Consumer Price Index data for August on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. The UK CPI inflation report could significantly impact the direction of the Bank of England’s interest rate move and the Pound Sterling just ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England meeting to decide on interest rates.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.