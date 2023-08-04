USD/CHF trades just below multi-week high, around 0.8765 area ahead of the NFP report

- USD/CHF regains some positive traction and reverses a major part of the overnight slide.
- A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven CHF and lends support amid a bullish USD.
- Traders keenly await the crucial US NFP report before placing aggressive directional bets.
The USD/CHF pair attracts some dip-buying near the 0.8730 area on Friday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the early part of the European session. Spot prices climb to the 0.8760-0.8765 zone, or a fresh daily high in the last hour, reversing a major part of the previous day's slide from the 0.8800 mark, or the vicinity of a three-week high touched on Wednesday.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen undermining the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF), which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, is seen acting as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, trades just below its highest level since July 7 and remains well supported by the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Market participants now seem convinced that the US central bank will have enough headroom to raise interest rates further. The expectations were reaffirmed by the incoming US macro data, which continues to point to a resilient economy and should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance. This keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond elevated just below its highest level since October 2022 and lends support to the Greenback.
The USD/CHF pair, however, still needs to break through and find acceptance above the 0.8800 mark, which coincides with the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, before bulls start positioning for any further appreciating move. Spot prices might then prolong the recent goodish recovery over around 250 pips witnessed over the past week or so, from mid-0.8500s, or the lowest level since January 2015.
Market participants now look to Friday's key release of the closely-watched US monthly employment details, due later during the early North American session. The popularly known NFP report will influence market expectations about the Fed's future rate hike path, which, in turn, should play a key role in driving the USD demand. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might provide some impetus to the USD/CHF pair on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8762
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.8743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8692
|Daily SMA50
|0.888
|Daily SMA100
|0.8949
|Daily SMA200
|0.9161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8799
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8733
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8737
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8552
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8758
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8824
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extend recovery beyond 1.1000 after US jobs data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.1000 in the American session. The US July jobs report showed an uninspiring increase of 187,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls and a downward revision to June's reading, causing the US Dollar to weaken against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2750 as markets assess US data
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced beyond 1.2750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected Nonfarn Payrolls data for July, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat
Gold price climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains following the US July jobs report, which showed a less-than-expected 187,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls, and helped XAU/USD gains traction.
Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight
Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500.
Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls failed to provide a straightforward narrative for investors, and not for the first time. The US Dollar is set to fight back after the initial blow.