USD/CHF trades below 0.9200, retreats from a six-month high

- USD/CHF moves below 0.9200 ahead of the macros from both countries.
- ANZ Bank analysis showed that CHF has become the top-performing currency among the G10 currencies.
- US Dollar strengthens due to market caution on the Fed’s interest rate trajectory, coupled with elevated US Treasury yields.
USD/CHF pulls back from the six-month high marked on Wednesday, trading around 0.9190 during the European session on Thursday. The Swiss Franc (CHF) is receiving upward support, and this may be attributed to a recent analysis by economists at ANZ Bank. Their analysis has highlighted that the CHF has become the top-performing currency among the G10 currencies in relation to the US Dollar (USD).
However, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to maintain a hawkish stance in its monetary policy. The central bank is likely to continue this approach as a means of guarding against a potential increase in imported inflation, even though it paused its rate-hiking cycle at the September meeting.
The persistent concerns about China's troubled property sector and worries about the economic challenges arising from rapidly rising borrowing costs. These concerns have led to a risk-off sentiment among investors, which has benefited the CHF due to its reputation as a safe-haven currency. As a result, the USD/CHF pair could face limitations on further gains.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from its highest levels since December, trading lower around 106.50 by the press time. However, the US Dollar (USD) strengthened due to risk aversion, higher US Treasury yields over an impending US government shutdown, and hot US economic data.
The positive performance of US Treasury yields is bolstering the Greenback's position. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note has reached record highs, standing at 4.62%.
Additionally, Solid economic data from the United States is supporting the strength of the buck. In August, US Durable Goods Orders rebounded with a 0.2% increase, a notable turnaround from the previous month's 5.6% decline. This performance exceeded market expectations, which had anticipated a 0.5% decline.
Moreover, EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change data on the week ending September 22 showed that stocks decreased by 2.170 million barrels compared with the 2.135 million drawdowns seen a week earlier. Markets expected Oil stockpiles to decline by a much lesser 0.32 million barrels.
Federal Reserve (Fed) board members. Neel Kashkari, President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, recently indicated the potential for further interest rate hikes in the future. The hawkish tone from a Fed member might have supported the bullish momentum of the USD.
Additionally, Kashkari suggested that the option of keeping interest rates unchanged at their current levels remains open, especially if any potential rate cuts are postponed even further. These remarks from Fed officials are contributing to the upward trajectory of the Greenback.
Market participants will likely watch Switzerland’s Real Retail Sales on Friday. Along with, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred measure of consumer inflation will be eyed., which is expected to reduce from 4.2% to 3.9%.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9196
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.9213
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8971
|Daily SMA50
|0.8841
|Daily SMA100
|0.8894
|Daily SMA200
|0.9033
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9225
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9145
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9078
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8932
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9176
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9164
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9114
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9275
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9325
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
