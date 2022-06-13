USD/CHF prints a seven-day uptrend, takes the bids to renew monthly top near 0.9900, during Monday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair justifies the strong signals from the options market as bulls keep the reins.
That said, the weekly print of the one-month USD/CHF risk reversal (RR), the ratio of calls to puts, rallied the most in three months by the end of Friday, with the latest figures being 0.240. It’s worth noting that the same portrayed a second weekly positive RR after three consecutive negative prints.
The daily RR and the monthly RR also keep buyers hopeful with the latest prints of 0.010 and 0.280 in that order.
While the options market signals keep USD/CHF buyers hopeful, this week’s monetary policy meetings of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Fed are crucial to watch for clear directions.
Read: USD/CHF oscillates around 0.9880, focus shifts to Fed and SNB
