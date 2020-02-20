USD/CHF: Tough resistance reached – Commerzbank

USD/CHF has reached tougher resistance at .9841/44, the September and October lows and the 200-day ma at .9960. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, predicts the possible USD/CHF next movements.

Key quotes

“We should see the market struggle in the resistance at 0.9841/44 and we would not be surprised to see a reversal.”

“Failure at current levels would place the market back in the range and re-target the .9613 January low and the September 2018 low at .9543.”