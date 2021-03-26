USD/CHF to climb towards the 0.9664 mark in the medium-term – Commerzbank

USD/CHF sits near multi-month tops, around 0.9400 mark as the pair continues its ascent towards the 0.9467 mid-July high. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, targets the 200-week moving average at 0.9664 in the medium-term.
Key quotes
“USD/CHF is fast approaching the 0.9421 June 23 low above which the mid-July high can be spotted at 0.9467. Further up sits the 50% retracement of the 2019-2021 decline at 0.9499.”
“Our medium-term upside target is the 200-week ma at 0.9664.”
“Slips should find support around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9324 below which the September high can be spotted at 0.9296.”
“We will retain our medium-term bullish forecast while the cross stays above the 0.9215 mid-March low.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
