USD/CHF testing 0.9075 support area ahead of Fed’s minutes

- The US dollar breaks below 0.9100 to test two-week lows at 0.9075.
- The Swiss franc appreciates amid a sourer market sentiment.
- The market is awaiting the release of FOMC's minutes.
The US dollar has pushed lower against the Swiss franc on Wednesday’s North American trading session, with the pair breaking below 0.9100 to test the bottom of the last two weeks range, at 0.9075.
The swissie picks up as risk appetite vanishes
The safe-haven Swiss franc is regaining lost ground on Wednesday as the risk appetite of the previous sessions vanished. Market enthusiasm about the progress on COVID vaccines and Joe Biden’s nomination of Janet Yellen as the next Treasury secretary has been offset by not so positive macroeconomic data.
US Weekly Jobless claims increased to 778,000 in the week of November 20, well above the 730.000 claims anticipated by the market. These figures mark the second consecutive weekly increase on fillings for unemployment benefits for the first time since July, showing that the pandemic is starting to strangle the US labour market.
The sourer market sentiment, probably also due to closing positions ahead of the Thanksgiving break, has reflected on the equity markets. The major European indexes have been mixed, while in Wall Street, the S&P 500 index trades 0.21% with the Nasdaq 0.3% up and the Dow Jones dropping 0.24%.
At the moment of writing, the market is awaiting the release of the FOMC last meeting’s minutes, eager to find any hint about the possibility of further monetary easing action in December to soften the economic impact of the surging coronavirus infections
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9086
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.9111
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9123
|Daily SMA50
|0.9138
|Daily SMA100
|0.9158
|Daily SMA200
|0.9392
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9136
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9098
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9152
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9113
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9132
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
