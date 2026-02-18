Gold bounces sharply on Wednesday after falling more than 2% in the previous session, as traders position ahead of the FOMC Minutes later in the day. The Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75% in January, and the minutes are expected to offer details on how divided policymakers are over the pace of future easing. Recent US data has been mixed: the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) cooled to a four-year low of 2.4%, supporting the case for cuts, while labour market strength (312K jobs added in January) gives the Fed room to hold. Friday's Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) reading and Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will round out a data-heavy week. On the geopolitical front, progress in US-Iran nuclear talks has unwound some of the risk premium that helped drive gold to its all-time high above $5,595 in late January, while a stronger US Dollar and higher COMEX margin requirements have added headwinds.

Bullish daily candle retests $5,000 as Stochastic holds neutral midrange

On the daily chart, XAU/USD opened Wednesday near $4,880, reaching a high of $5,011 as Spot Gold markets keep prices firmly planted around the $5,000 handle, which has become the key battleground since the violent reversal from the all-time high in late January. Price is trading well above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4,712 and the 200-day EMA at $4,015, confirming the broader uptrend remains firmly in place despite the correction. The Stochastic Oscillator is sitting in neutral territory near the midline, suggesting momentum is balanced and has room to develop in either direction. Repeated tests of $5,000 from below point to a market searching for conviction; a sustained close above $5,100 would suggest the corrective phase is ending and open the path toward $5,300 and the January high. A failure to hold $5,000 would shift focus back to the $4,850 support area and the $4,400 swing low from early February.

XAU/USD daily chart