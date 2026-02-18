TRENDING:
AUD/USD under pressure as USD firms before FOMC minutes, Aussie jobs data

  • AUD/USD trades around 0.7060 and declines about 0.25% on Wednesday.
  • The US Dollar firms ahead of the FOMC minutes release.
  • Markets expect a slowdown in Australian job creation in January.
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD declines and trades around 0.7060 on Wednesday at the time of writing, down 0.25% on the day, as investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes due later in the day and Australia’s employment data scheduled for Thursday.

The US Dollar (USD) strengthens ahead of the release of the January meeting account from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Investors are looking for fresh clues on the interest rate path, as markets continue to assess the timing and magnitude of potential monetary easing this year. A more cautious tone from the Fed could provide additional short-term support to the Greenback, mechanically weighing on the Australian Dollar (AUD).

At the same time, attention turns to Australia’s January employment report. Economists expect around 20,000 new jobs, a significantly lower figure than the increase recorded in December, while the Unemployment Rate is seen edging up to 4.2% from 4.1% previously. Signs of moderation in the labor market could reduce expectations of further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), thereby limiting the Aussie’s rebound potential.

BNY notes that the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index slowed sharply in January, signaling a loss of momentum in the Australian economy despite support from commodity prices. According to Bob Savage, Head of Markets Macro Strategy at BNY, the RBA maintains a tightening bias if data allow, but the slowdown in growth dynamics suggests that tighter financial conditions could weigh more heavily on activity.

In this context, the combination of a firmer US Dollar ahead of the FOMC minutes and cautious expectations for Australian employment keeps AUD/USD under short-term pressure, as traders await clearer macroeconomic catalysts to define the next directional move.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.35%0.22%0.79%0.29%0.23%1.02%0.27%
EUR-0.35%-0.13%0.44%-0.06%-0.11%0.67%-0.08%
GBP-0.22%0.13%0.54%0.07%0.01%0.80%0.05%
JPY-0.79%-0.44%-0.54%-0.47%-0.53%0.25%-0.49%
CAD-0.29%0.06%-0.07%0.47%-0.06%0.73%-0.02%
AUD-0.23%0.11%-0.01%0.53%0.06%0.79%0.04%
NZD-1.02%-0.67%-0.80%-0.25%-0.73%-0.79%-0.74%
CHF-0.27%0.08%-0.05%0.49%0.02%-0.04%0.74%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
