USD/CHF technical analysis: US Dollar on the way up near 0.9940 against CHF

USD/CHF is gaining some bullish traction above 0.9920 support.

The level to beat for bulls is at 0.9960.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is in consolidation mode below the parity level and its 200-daily simple moving average (DSMA).

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF is trading near Wednesday high and above its 50 SMA.



USD/CHF 30-minute chart

The market is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. A breakout above the 0.9960 resistance can lead the market up to the parity level. Support is at 0.9940 and 0.9920.

Additional key levels