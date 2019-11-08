USD/CHF technical analysis: The pair completes a technically perfect pattern retest

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/CHF moves 0.22% higher today as USD strength dominates.
  • The pair performed a perfect pattern retest to move higher.

4-hour Chart

USD/CHF has been pushing higher as risk sentiment in financial markets is improving.

It seems that as the trade war rhetoric improves more and more investors are moving away from safe-haven assets.

As you can see from the 4-hour chart below. There was a triangle pattern forming which was breached.

The pattern was highlighted to readers on Thursday

USD/CHF analysis

1-Hour Chart Close Up

On the close up on the hourly chart you can see a textbook hammer candle from right at the trendline.

Now the price is looking to test the wave highs but is showing some small signs of exhaustion. 

USDCHF analysis

Additional Levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price  0.9966
Today Daily Change  0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.9949
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9915
Daily SMA50 0.9918
Daily SMA100 0.9872
Daily SMA200 0.9955
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9976
Previous Daily Low 0.9909
Previous Weekly High 0.997
Previous Weekly Low 0.985
Previous Monthly High 1.0028
Previous Monthly Low 0.9837
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.995
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9935
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9913
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9878
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9847
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.998
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0012
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0047

 

 

