USD/CHF technical analysis: The pair completes a technically perfect pattern retest

USD/CHF moves 0.22% higher today as USD strength dominates.

The pair performed a perfect pattern retest to move higher.

4-hour Chart

USD/CHF has been pushing higher as risk sentiment in financial markets is improving.

It seems that as the trade war rhetoric improves more and more investors are moving away from safe-haven assets.

As you can see from the 4-hour chart below. There was a triangle pattern forming which was breached.

The pattern was highlighted to readers on Thursday.

1-Hour Chart Close Up

On the close up on the hourly chart you can see a textbook hammer candle from right at the trendline.

Now the price is looking to test the wave highs but is showing some small signs of exhaustion.

Additional Levels