USD/CHF technical analysis: Manages to hold above 0.9800 handle, 200-hour SMA

Meanwhile, neutral technical indicators on hourly/daily charts haven’t been supportive of any firm near-term direction and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets for the pair’s near-term trajectory. A decisive breakthrough the 0.9800-0.9795 region – also nearing 50% Fibo. level – might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards 23.6% Fibo. level support near mid-0.9700s. On the flip side, sustained move beyond the overnight swing high – around the 0.9835-40 region – will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the 0.9900 handle en-route the 0.9975-80 region – three-week tops set last Friday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.