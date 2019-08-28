USD/CHF technical analysis: Manages to hold above 0.9800 handle, 200-hour SMA

- The USD/CHF pair struggled to sustain above 61.8% Fibo. level of the 0.9879-0.9714 recent slump and seems to have stalled this week's recovery move from the 0.9700 neighbourhood.
- The intraday downtick remained cushioned near the 0.9800 handle, which coincides with 100/200-hour SMA confluence region and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
Meanwhile, neutral technical indicators on hourly/daily charts haven’t been supportive of any firm near-term direction and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bets for the pair’s near-term trajectory.
A decisive breakthrough the 0.9800-0.9795 region – also nearing 50% Fibo. level – might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards 23.6% Fibo. level support near mid-0.9700s.
On the flip side, sustained move beyond the overnight swing high – around the 0.9835-40 region – will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the 0.9900 handle en-route the 0.9975-80 region – three-week tops set last Friday.
USD/CHF 1-hourly chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9812
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9813
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9787
|Daily SMA50
|0.9827
|Daily SMA100
|0.995
|Daily SMA200
|0.9955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9837
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9775
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9879
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9735
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9814
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9799
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9746
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9717
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9842
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9871
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9904
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.
GBP/USD crashes as Johnson moves to suspend parliament
GBP/USD has tumbled and trades around 1.2200 as PM Boris Johnson is moving forward to block parliament until October 14th, potentially ramming through a hard Brexit.
USD/JPY: neutral-to-bearish in a risk-averse environment
Market’s mood remains depressed amid fears of a US recession. USD/JPY near weekly lows but lacking directional strength.
Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area
Gold reversed an early dip to $1530 area and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range. Improving global risk sentiment exerted some initial downward pressure. Concerns about global economic growth helped limit further losses.
Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector
No less than 50% of open interest Bitcoin options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) are set to expire on Friday, August 30th. Expiry of options tends to trigger high volatility – and we may be seeing the calm before the storm.