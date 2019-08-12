USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback under pressure below 0.9700 as sellers challenge June lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • CHF is up as Wall Street indices start the week in the red. 
  • The level to beat for bears are at the 0.9675 and 0.9660 levels.
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading near 2-month lows below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). US equity markets are starting the week on the back foot, driving demand for safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc.
 

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is creeping lower while trading below its main SMAs. Bears want to reach 0.9675 and 0.9660 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish pressure in the near term. Immediate resistances are near 0.9694 and 0.9726, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.969
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 0.9725
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.984
Daily SMA50 0.9865
Daily SMA100 0.9973
Daily SMA200 0.997
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9758
Previous Daily Low 0.9709
Previous Weekly High 0.9839
Previous Weekly Low 0.9692
Previous Monthly High 0.9952
Previous Monthly Low 0.978
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9728
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9739
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9704
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9682
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9655
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9753
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.978
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9802

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trading above 1.1200 amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty

EUR/USD trading above 1.1200 amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty

EUR/USD has pared its losses and trades above 1.1200 once again. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy's Salvini is calling for elections. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100 amid Brexit speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100 amid Brexit speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100, off the highs, but up on the day. MPs are contemplating ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit by forcing the government to ask for an extension to Article 50. PM Johnson may visit Paris and Berlin.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY finds support near 105, recovery stays limited amid falling bond yields

USD/JPY finds support near 105, recovery stays limited amid falling bond yields

USD/JPY stages modest recovery after closing in on 105 handle. 10-year US Treasury bond falls nearly 4% on Monday.  Wall Street continues to push lower as markets turn risk-averse.

USD/JPY News

Gold clings to modest gains above critical $1,500 handle

Gold clings to modest gains above critical $1,500 handle

After advancing to its highest level since April 2013 at $1,510 last Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair moved sideways near the $1,500 mark on Thursday and Friday and continues to have a difficult time setting its next short-term direction today.

Gold News

Argentinian peso crashes on surprise election outcome, USD/ARS rises more than 30%

Argentinian peso crashes on surprise election outcome, USD/ARS rises more than 30%

Argentinians went to the polls on Sunday for the primary election and centre-right President Mauricio Macri performed very poorly, receiving 32% of the votes against opposition's 47% according to the latest unofficial results. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  