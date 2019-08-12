USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback under pressure below 0.9700 as sellers challenge June lows

- CHF is up as Wall Street indices start the week in the red.
- The level to beat for bears are at the 0.9675 and 0.9660 levels.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
USD/CHF 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.969
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|0.9725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.984
|Daily SMA50
|0.9865
|Daily SMA100
|0.9973
|Daily SMA200
|0.997
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9758
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9839
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9692
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9739
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9704
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.978
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9802
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading above 1.1200 amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty
EUR/USD has pared its losses and trades above 1.1200 once again. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy's Salvini is calling for elections.
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100 amid Brexit speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100, off the highs, but up on the day. MPs are contemplating ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit by forcing the government to ask for an extension to Article 50. PM Johnson may visit Paris and Berlin.
USD/JPY finds support near 105, recovery stays limited amid falling bond yields
USD/JPY stages modest recovery after closing in on 105 handle. 10-year US Treasury bond falls nearly 4% on Monday. Wall Street continues to push lower as markets turn risk-averse.
Gold clings to modest gains above critical $1,500 handle
After advancing to its highest level since April 2013 at $1,510 last Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair moved sideways near the $1,500 mark on Thursday and Friday and continues to have a difficult time setting its next short-term direction today.
Argentinian peso crashes on surprise election outcome, USD/ARS rises more than 30%
Argentinians went to the polls on Sunday for the primary election and centre-right President Mauricio Macri performed very poorly, receiving 32% of the votes against opposition's 47% according to the latest unofficial results.