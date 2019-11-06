USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback stabilizing above 0.9860

USD/CHF is trading sideways between 0.9860 and 0.9960.

The market is trying to form a base above 0.9860.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is consolidating losses below the parity level and the 200-daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF remains under pressure below its main SMAs although the market is attempting to form a base above 0.9860.

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

USD/CHF is trading in a range between 0.9860 and the 0.9960 level. The market is trading above its main SMAs suggesting potential bullish momentum in the near term. A break above 0.9960 can lead to the parity level. Support is seen at 0.9885 and 0.9860.

Additional key levels