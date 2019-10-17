USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback hits fresh October lows against the Swiss Franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF remains under heavy pressure after the London close. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.9871 level. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, USD/CHF is trading in a sideways trend, now challenging the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs) below the 0.9900 handle. 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
 
USD/CHF is under bearish pressure below the main SMAs as the market is trading at its lowest point since late September. A continuation of the bear move below the 0.9871 support can lead to an acceleration towards 0.9850 and 0.9830 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

USD/CHF 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CHF is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances can be seen at the 0.9881 level and 0.9922, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9873
Today Daily Change -0.0077
Today Daily Change % -0.77
Today daily open 0.995
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9943
Daily SMA50 0.988
Daily SMA100 0.9879
Daily SMA200 0.9956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9992
Previous Daily Low 0.9945
Previous Weekly High 0.9991
Previous Weekly Low 0.9904
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9963
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9974
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9933
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9915
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9886
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.998
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0009
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0027

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

