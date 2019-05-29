USD/CHF technical analysis: Failure to cross immediate resistance signals return of 1.0000

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Short-term descending trend-line portrays downside momentum.
  • 1.0040 can flash on sellers’ radar ahead of April lows.

With a downward sloping trend-line since May 10 portraying the USD/CHF pair’s weakness, chances of witnessing parity level back on the chart are much brighter as the quote drops to 1.0060 ahead of Europe open on Wednesday.

An ascending support-line since stretched since Friday can offer immediate support near 1.0040 ahead of highlighting 1.0010 horizontal area and the 1.0000 support for sellers.

It should, however, be noted that early-April low surrounding 0.9975 might confine further downside.

If at all prices rally past-1.0100, 1.0125 and 1.0160 seem to be the first to lure buyers.

Also, the pair’s sustained rise above 1.0160 enables bulls to target April tops near 1.0240.

USD/CHF 4-Hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0061
Today Daily Change -17 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.17%
Today daily open 1.0078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0114
Daily SMA50 1.0073
Daily SMA100 1.003
Daily SMA200 0.9956
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0099
Previous Daily Low 1.0033
Previous Weekly High 1.0122
Previous Weekly Low 1.0008
Previous Monthly High 1.0238
Previous Monthly Low 0.9932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0074
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0058
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0041
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0004
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9974
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0107
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0137
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0174

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

