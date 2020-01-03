USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Eyes on short-term rising trendline after US strikes in Baghdad

USD/CHF drops after the news broke that the key members of Iran have been killed in by the US attack near Baghdad airport.

200-hour EMA, resistance line of immediate rising channel guard adjacent upside.

December month low adds to the support.

USD/CHF declines to 0.9700 during the early Friday’s trading. The quote recently slipped as the Swiss Franc (CHF) strengthened, due to its safe-haven appeal, after the US-Middle East tensions are about to get worst.

Read: US officials confirm responsibility for missile attack at Baghdad airport, killing Qassim Soleimani

The pair now seems to decline to the support line of the short-term rising channel, at 0.9685, a break of which could extend the fall to December month’s low near 0.9645.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s downside below 0.9645, can push the Bears towards late-September 2018 top near 0.9620 ahead of highlighting the September 2018 low around 0.9540.

Meanwhile, 200-hour EMA and channel’s resistance can cap the pair’s near-term upside around 0.9735/40.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Bearish