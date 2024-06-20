- Swiss Franc weakens as SNB cuts rates from 1.50% to 1.25%, with potential for another cut in September.
- USD/CHF jumps from 0.8833 to 0.8911, breaching a key resistance level post-rate cut.
- Softer US jobless claims and deteriorating housing data increase speculation of Fed rate cuts in 2024.
The Swiss Franc extended its losses on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decided to cut rates for the second time in the year, lowering rates from 1.50% to 1.25% during the European session. The USD/CHF trades at 0.8911, up 0.83%.
USD/CHF jumped above 0.8900 after the Swiss National Bank reduced rates to 1.25%, hinting further easing
According to Reuters, the SNB looks likely to follow Thursday’s second consecutive rate cut in September. SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said the CHF strengthened significantly in recent weeks, adding that the central bank is ready to intervene in the FX market.
If the SNB wants to prevent the Swissie from appreciating, it could slash rates in September instead of intervening and selling Francs in the markets.
The USD/CHF rose from around 0.8833 to 0.8911 in the first two hours after the SNB cut and breached a key resistance level.
Aside from this, the latest US Initial Jobless Claims report showed that more people than expected filed for unemployment benefits, highlighting that the labor market is cooling. With US housing deteriorating further, traders' hopes remained higher, and the Federal Reserve could cut rates at least twice.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8911
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|0.8845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8985
|Daily SMA50
|0.9057
|Daily SMA100
|0.8961
|Daily SMA200
|0.8893
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8854
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8834
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8993
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8893
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8842
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8834
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8824
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8875
Swiss Franc PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.35%
|0.45%
|0.49%
|-0.15%
|0.23%
|0.16%
|0.80%
|EUR
|-0.35%
|0.09%
|0.17%
|-0.50%
|-0.12%
|-0.20%
|0.42%
|GBP
|-0.45%
|-0.09%
|0.06%
|-0.58%
|-0.20%
|-0.29%
|0.33%
|JPY
|-0.49%
|-0.17%
|-0.06%
|-0.69%
|-0.27%
|-0.36%
|0.27%
|CAD
|0.15%
|0.50%
|0.58%
|0.69%
|0.37%
|0.31%
|0.92%
|AUD
|-0.23%
|0.12%
|0.20%
|0.27%
|-0.37%
|-0.08%
|0.55%
|NZD
|-0.16%
|0.20%
|0.29%
|0.36%
|-0.31%
|0.08%
|0.62%
|CHF
|-0.80%
|-0.42%
|-0.33%
|-0.27%
|-0.92%
|-0.55%
|-0.62%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintains in consolidative mood intact
AUD/USD gave away gains seen in the last couple of sessions and revisited the 0.6650 region on the back of the pale sentiment in the risk complex and the meaningful rebound in the Greenback.
EUR/USD: Another drop to 1.0667 remains in the pipeline
EUR/USD came under renewed downside pressure and retested the 1.0700 area in response to the marked comeback of the US Dollar and the broad-based offered stance in the risk-associated space.
Gold reconquers the $2,350 mark
Gold extends its daily rally and trades at its highest level in two weeks above $2,360 on Thursday. Gold benefits from escalating geopolitical tensions and preserves its bullish momentum despite rising US bond yields and modest USD strength.
Meme coin dominance in altcoin market shrinks, DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, WIF, FLOKI on the verge of correction?
Meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Floki (FLOKI) have climbed in the past 24 hours. The seven-day returns on these assets remain negative amidst the shrinking dominance of the sector.
Inflation tracker: An improvement in real wages
In the four zones covered (United States, Eurozone, United Kingdom, Japan), wage growth continues to outstrip inflation, supporting household purchasing power gains, but contributing, apart from Japan, to keeping inflation in services at high levels.