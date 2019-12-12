- USD/CHF bears remain in control for the fourth straight session on Thursday.
- The USD consolidated its post-FOMC losses and failed to provide any respite.
- SNB leaves interest rates unchanged at -0.75% and did little to influence.
The USD/CHF pair remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday and dropped to fresh three-month lows post-SNB.
The pair extended this week's sharp retracement slide from levels just above the 0.9800 handle and continued losing ground through the early European session on Thursday.
Despite a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment, which tends to dent the Swiss franc's traditional safe-haven status, the pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery.
Bulls failed to gain any respite from a subdued US dollar demand, which consolidated the previous session's heavy losses led by a dovish assessment of the latest FOMC policy statement.
It is worth recalling that the Fed on Wednesday indicated that rates would remain on hold but reiterated its accommodative policy stance, which exerted some heave pressure on the US dollar.
The pair moved little, rather had a muted reaction to Thursday's SNB monetary policy decision, wherein the Swiss central bank maintained status-quo and left the policy rate unchanged at -0.75%.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest or continues with its bearish trajectory traders now eye US Producer Price Index (PPI) for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.982
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.9823
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9915
|Daily SMA50
|0.9922
|Daily SMA100
|0.989
|Daily SMA200
|0.9943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9864
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9813
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9855
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0024
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9833
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9845
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9802
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9854
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9885
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
