USD/CHF struggles near multi-month lows, approaching 0.9800 mark post-SNB

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF bears remain in control for the fourth straight session on Thursday.
  • The USD consolidated its post-FOMC losses and failed to provide any respite.
  • SNB leaves interest rates unchanged at -0.75% and did little to influence.

The USD/CHF pair remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday and dropped to fresh three-month lows post-SNB.

The pair extended this week's sharp retracement slide from levels just above the 0.9800 handle and continued losing ground through the early European session on Thursday.

Despite a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment, which tends to dent the Swiss franc's traditional safe-haven status, the pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery.

Bulls failed to gain any respite from a subdued US dollar demand, which consolidated the previous session's heavy losses led by a dovish assessment of the latest FOMC policy statement.

It is worth recalling that the Fed on Wednesday indicated that rates would remain on hold but reiterated its accommodative policy stance, which exerted some heave pressure on the US dollar.

The pair moved little, rather had a muted reaction to Thursday's SNB monetary policy decision, wherein the Swiss central bank maintained status-quo and left the policy rate unchanged at -0.75%.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest or continues with its bearish trajectory traders now eye US Producer Price Index (PPI) for a fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.982
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.9823
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9915
Daily SMA50 0.9922
Daily SMA100 0.989
Daily SMA200 0.9943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9864
Previous Daily Low 0.9813
Previous Weekly High 1.0009
Previous Weekly Low 0.9855
Previous Monthly High 1.0024
Previous Monthly Low 0.985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9833
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9845
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9802
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9782
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9751
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9854
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9885
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9905

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from post-Fed highs ahead of Lagarde's ECB debut

EUR/USD retreats from post-Fed highs ahead of Lagarde's ECB debut

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the six-week highs that were fueled by dovish comments from the Fed's Powell. Lagarde makes her first ECB decision and Trump's tariff decision is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day

GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day

GBP/USD is holding onto gains above 1.32 as Brits go to the polls. PM Johnson's Conservatives are in the lead but the race is tight in many constituencies. The US dollar remains depressed after the Fed.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Powell punches dollar, Boris' judgment day, Trump's tariffs decision, Lagarde's ECB debut

Forex Today: Powell punches dollar, Boris' judgment day, Trump's tariffs decision, Lagarde's ECB debut

The US dollar remains on the back foot after Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, clarified that his personal bar for raising rates is high. He first wants to see significant and persistent inflation before hiking. 

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses, below $1475 level

Gold trades with modest losses, below $1475 level

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's post-FOMC positive move to weekly tops.

Gold News

USD/JPY steadily climbs to session tops, around 108.65 region

USD/JPY steadily climbs to session tops, around 108.65 region

USD/JPY continues to show some resilience below mid-108.00s. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and lends support. UK election, trade uncertainty might keep a lid on any strong gains.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures