USD/CHF struggles near 0.9270 region, lowest since March 10

- USD/CHF witnessed some selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- Sustained USD selling bias was seen as a key factor that kept exerting pressure.
- Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the upbeat mood across the equity markets.
The USD/CHF pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session on Thursday and dropped to fresh multi-month lows, around the 0.9265 region in the last hour.
The pair remained depressed for the third consecutive session and prolonged its recent bearish trend further below the 0.9300 round-figure mark amid the prevalent selling bias around the US dollar. Worries that the second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the US could delay the economic recovery continued exerting some pressure on the greenback.
This coupled with the impasse over the next round of US fiscal stimulus measures further undermined sentiment surrounding the greenback. The bill is expected to be introduced in the Senate as early as this Thursday. Democrats have drawn up plans for as much as $3.5 trillion in fresh spending, while Republicans have dismissed that number as unrealistic.
Adding to this, concerns over worsening US-China relations benefitted the safe-haven Swiss franc and contributed to the USD/CHF pair's slide to the lowest level since March 10. Meanwhile, the optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine remained supportive of the upbeat market mood and might turn out to be the only factor that might help limit further weakness.
Even from a technical perspective, technical indicators on short-term charts are flashing oversold conditions. This, in turn, might hold investors from placing fresh bearish bets and assist the USD/CHF pair to stage a modest bounce. However, any attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and is more likely to remain limited.
Market participants now look forward to the release of US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims for some impetus. This, along with developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus plans will influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9273
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.9296
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9424
|Daily SMA50
|0.9523
|Daily SMA100
|0.959
|Daily SMA200
|0.9698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9352
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9287
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9468
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.937
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9651
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9376
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9312
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9327
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9272
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9336
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9376
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9401
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.