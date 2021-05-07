USD/CHF struggles for direction, flat-lined below 200-DMA ahead of NFP

- USD/CHF was seen consolidating its recent decline to the lowest level since late February.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended some support to the pair.
- The prevalent USD selling bias capped the upside ahead of the closely-watched US jobs data.
The USD/CHF pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering around the 0.9070-75 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus and led to a subdued/range-bound price action near the lowest level since February 26 touched earlier this Friday. The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets undermine the safe-haven Swiss franc and was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the USD/CHF pair.
Despite the supporting factor, the USD/CHF pair, so far, has struggled to register any meaningful recovery amid the prevalent US dollar selling bias. Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period continued acting as a headwind for the USD. Even a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields did little to impress the USD bulls.
Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The popularly know NFP report is scheduled to be released later during the early North American session and is expected to show an addition of nearly one million jobs in April.
The unemployment rate is also expected to dip to 5.8% from 6.0% in March, though might not be enough to shift the Fed rate expectations. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the remains to the downside, which supports prospects for an extension of the USD/CHF pair's recent slide from the 0.9475 region, or multi-month tops set in April.
Even from a technical perspective, acceptance below the very important 200-day SMA and the overnight break below a one-week-old trading range support adds credence to the negative outlook. Hence, a subsequent fall towards challenging the key 0.9000 psychological mark, en-route 0.8980-75 support zone, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9076
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.9074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9158
|Daily SMA50
|0.9244
|Daily SMA100
|0.9076
|Daily SMA200
|0.9085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9145
|Previous Daily Low
|0.907
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9182
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.908
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9117
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9048
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9022
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8973
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9122
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9197
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.