- USD/CHF is facing barricades around 0.9750 on softer DXY.
- A holiday-truncated week for the Swiss economy will keep investors on the sidelines.
- Fed policymakers are advocating for two more jumbo rate hikes this year.
The USD/CHF pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 0.9742-0.9749 in the Asian session. The pair is trading lackluster amid subdued performance from the US dollar index (DXY). On a broader note, the asset is juggling a little wider range of 0.9697-0.9767 from the last week after a sheer downside move from 1.0050, recorded last week.
The DXY has fallen like a house of cards last week after failing to cross the round-level resistance of 105.00. Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are expecting that the Fed would announce two more 50 basis points (bps) rate hikes consecutively in June and July. After that, the Fed will follow its traditional approach of elevating interest rates by 25 bps and will maintain a certain interest rate to keep inflation under control.
The necessity of spurting the interest rates is very much high as inflationary pressures amid soaring commodity and fossil fuel prices are impacting the paychecks of the households.
Meanwhile, the Swiss franc is looking stronger against the greenback on the soaring market mood. Risk-sensitive currencies are gaining traction as the safe haven loses appeal. This week, Swiss ZEW Survey Expectations will remain in focus. The catalyst is expected to land at -39.3, better than the prior print of -51.6. Also this week, the Swiss markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Ascension Day.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9751
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.983
|Daily SMA50
|0.9548
|Daily SMA100
|0.9381
|Daily SMA200
|0.9297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9764
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9694
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0064
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9694
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9665
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9636
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9805
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
