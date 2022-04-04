USD/CHF struggles around 0.9280, lacks follow-through ahead of US Services PMI

- USD/CHF is struggling to cross 0.9280 as investors await US Services PMI.
- The outperformance of DXY is failing to push the major higher amid a firmer Swiss franc.
- Swiss Unemployment Rate and FOMC minutes are major events that investors will keep on the radar.
The USD/CHF pair is facing barricades around 0.9280 despite the strong gains in the US dollar index (DXY). The DXY is scaling higher after the upbeat US Unemployment Rate. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the Unemployment Rate at 3.6% lower than the estimates of 3.7% and the prior figure of 3.8%. The US administration is continuously recording the Jobless rate below 4%, which indicates achievement of full employment and course higher odds of a fat interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The Fed is likely to approach a tight-aggressive monetary policy to corner the soaring inflation. An interest rate hike by 50 basis points (bps) is more likely on cards as the dual mandate of the Fed: inflation and Jobless rate are indicating exhaustion. Meanwhile, CME Group's FedWatch tool is showing 71% odds of a half-point rate increase.
On the Swiss franc front, the currency is performing decently against the greenback on positive market sentiment. The risk-on impulse is favoring the risk-sensitive currencies amid progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Apart from that, the Swiss franc is firmer ahead of the Swiss Unemployment Rate. The Swiss State Secretariat of Economic Affairs is likely to report the monthly jobless rate at 2.2%, similar to the previous figure.
Going forward, the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be the major event, which is due on Wednesday. But before that, investors will focus on Tuesday’s US Services PMI, which may land at 58 against the previous print of 56.5.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9263
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.9257
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9314
|Daily SMA50
|0.926
|Daily SMA100
|0.9236
|Daily SMA200
|0.9213
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9221
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9382
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9195
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9257
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9225
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9284
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9343
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
