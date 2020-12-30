USD/CHF sticks to modest recovery gains near mid-0.8800s, lacks follow-through

- USD/CHF staged a modest bounce after hitting fresh multi-year lows on Wednesday.
- The risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended some support.
- The offered tone surrounding the USD capped the upside amid year-end thin liquidity.
The USD/CHF pair has managed to rebound around 35 pips from daily swing lows and was last seen hovering near session tops, around mid-0.8800s.
Following an early slide to the 0.8815 region, the pair staged a modest recovery and for now, seems to have stalled its recent bearish trajectory to the lowest level since January 2015. The prevalent upbeat market mood undermined demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and extended some support to the USD/CHF pair.
Investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets remained well supported by the optimistic over a strong global economic recovery in 2021 and hopes for more US stimulus. The already stronger risk sentiment got an additional boost after UK regulators approved the of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine.
Apart from this, the uptick lacked any obvious catalyst and remained limited amid the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar. Despite the effective rejection of the measure to raise the direct payments to most US households from $600 to $2,000, the likelihood of additional US financial aid continued weighing on the USD.
Moreover, relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of the year-end holiday season might further hold investors from placing any aggressive bets. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CHF pair has bottomed out and positioning for any meaningful recovery.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the second-tier releases of Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales. The data might influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will be looked upon for some trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8843
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8885
|Daily SMA50
|0.9015
|Daily SMA100
|0.9073
|Daily SMA200
|0.9302
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8896
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8831
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8833
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8856
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8818
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8792
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8754
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8922
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8948
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
