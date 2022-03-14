USD/CHF sticks to gains near YTD top, just above mid-0.9300s amid positive risk tone

- A combination of factors pushed USD/CHF to a fresh YTD high on Monday.
- Signs of stability in the financial markets undermined the safe-haven CHF.
- Elevated US bond yields benefitted the USD and further extended support.
The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading just above mid-0.9300s, or the highest level since November 2021.
The pair built on Friday's bullish breakout momentum through the 0.9300 mark and gained follow-through traction for the third successive day on Monday. This also marked the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and was sponsored by a combination of factors. Signs of stability in the financial markets undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair amid modest US dollar strength.
Investors turned optimistic amid fresh hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine. In fact, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said that Russia is beginning to talk constructively, and we will achieve some results in a matter of days. Moreover, a Russian delegate to the talks, Leonid Slutsky noted that they had made significant progress and the delegations could soon reach draft agreements.
On the other hand, the USD drew support from elevated US Treasury bond yields and stood tall near the YTD high touched last week. The recent monster gains in commodity prices have been fueling concerns about a major inflationary shock, which reinforced bets for an imminent start of the policy tightening by the Fed and pushed the US bond yields higher. This was seen as another factor that extended some support to the USD/CHF pair.
The momentum pushed spot prices further beyond the previous YTD high and might have triggered some short-term trading stops. Hence, the uptick could further be attributed to some technical buying, though bulls seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets. Investors preferred to wait for fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga and ahead of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.936
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.9348
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.923
|Daily SMA50
|0.9215
|Daily SMA100
|0.9211
|Daily SMA200
|0.9195
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.935
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9291
|Previous Weekly High
|0.935
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9166
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9327
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9313
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.931
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9271
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.925
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9389
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9428
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.0900 on firmer yields, cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.0900, as the US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields and risk-off mood. China's covid lockdowns and the Russian attacks on Ukraine over the weekend sap investors' confidence, as focus shifts to the expected Fed rate hike.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3100 amid USD strength
GBP/USD is trading under pressure, looking to breach 1.3100 amid tepid risk sentiment. The US dollar finds demand for fresh China covid concerns and looming Ukraine risks while the Fed-BOE policy divergence could remain the central theme this week.
Gold struggles near one-week low amid hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine
Gold struggled to capitalize on Friday's bounce from the $1,958 region, or the one-week low and met with a fresh supply on the first day of a new week. Hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine boosted investors' confidence, which dented the sentiment around the safe-haven gold.
Cardano price likely to revisit $0.676 after breakout from consolidation
Cardano price shows no signs of slowing down as it teeters on the last meaningful support cluster. Investors need to keep a close eye on this massively oversold altcoin as the chances of accumulation are high.
Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium
How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President.