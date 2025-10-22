TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/CHF steadies on trade optimism, Swiss deflation pressures

  • The US Dollar stabilizes against the Swiss Franc after Tuesday’s rebound.
  • Hopes of easing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing reduce demand for safe-haven assets.
  • Persistent deflation in Switzerland continues to pressure the Swiss National Bank.
USD/CHF steadies on trade optimism, Swiss deflation pressures
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

The USD/CHF pair is down 0.10% on Wednesday, trading around 0.7950 at the time of writing, after bouncing from the 0.7900 area earlier this week. The US Dollar (USD) is holding steady against the Swiss Franc (CHF) for the week so far, with markets remaining cautious ahead of the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report and next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision.

Investors reacted positively to reports that US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the month in an attempt to ease trade tensions. This more optimistic tone has reduced demand for safe-haven assets, weighing on the Swiss Franc while modestly supporting the US Dollar.

However, the Greenback’s upside remains limited, as markets price in a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the Fed next week, with a further easing move likely in December. Concerns about the gradual weakening of the US labor market are offsetting inflation fears related to trade tariffs.

In Switzerland, the CHF remains soft despite a moderate improvement in the trade surplus reported this week. Consumer prices continue to show a deflationary trend, maintaining pressure on the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to consider deeper negative interest rates to support growth and prevent excessive appreciation of the Franc.

Overall, USD/CHF remains in a consolidation phase as traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of major central bank decisions and upcoming inflation indicators in both the United States and Switzerland.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.17%-0.00%-0.12%-0.31%-0.11%-0.15%-0.14%
EUR0.17%0.16%0.05%-0.14%0.05%0.04%0.02%
GBP0.00%-0.16%-0.10%-0.30%-0.10%-0.12%-0.13%
JPY0.12%-0.05%0.10%-0.21%-0.00%-0.02%-0.02%
CAD0.31%0.14%0.30%0.21%0.19%0.18%0.17%
AUD0.11%-0.05%0.10%0.00%-0.19%-0.02%-0.03%
NZD0.15%-0.04%0.12%0.02%-0.18%0.02%-0.02%
CHF0.14%-0.02%0.13%0.02%-0.17%0.03%0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1620

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1620

EUR/USD keeps its recovery well in place on Wednesday, now clinching new daily peaks near 1.1620. The pair’s recovery comes on the back of further loss of momentum in the US Dollar amid mitigating US-China trade tensions and rising caution ahead of the release of US CPI data later in the week.

GBP/USD faces a minor hurdle around 1.3380

GBP/USD faces a minor hurdle around 1.3380

After dipping toward the 1.3300 area earlier, GBP/USD has regained some traction, climbing back into the 1.3360–1.3370 range as the Greenback remains offered on Wednesday. Softer UK inflation data for September don’t seem enough to shake the BoE’s steady approach just yet.

Gold at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold

Gold at risk of piercing the $4,000 threshold

Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, testing the vicinity of the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce as rising US Treasury yields, easing US–China trade tensions, and a bout of profit-taking keep buyers on the sidelines.

Bitcoin Forecast: Start of a major correction or the next bull run?

Bitcoin Forecast: Start of a major correction or the next bull run?

Bitcoin traders are on high alert after last week’s volatility shook the market. Will institutions buy the dip, or will the market correct further? We walk through the technical outlook with an Elliot Wave formation, its corrective wave scenarios and the key weekly decision levels to watch for Bitcoin.

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver reset: What it means for long-term investors in miners

Gold and Silver prices have pulled back sharply, and mining stocks have felt it even more. That’s typical, since miners’ profits swing with both metal prices and costs.

ETF manager 21Shares to merge with crypto broker firm FalconX in undisclosed deal

ETF manager 21Shares to merge with crypto broker firm FalconX in undisclosed deal

Crypto trading broker FalconX is set to acquire asset manager 21Shares, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. The deal will see 21Shares merge with FalconX, paving the way for product expansion.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers