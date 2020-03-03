USD/CHF stays below 0.9600 as US dollar keeps the red

- USD/CHF remains on the back foot near 17-month low.
- Expectations of the Fed’s rate cut, coronavirus outbreak in the US weigh on the USD.
- Swiss GDP, G7 conference will be crucial to watch.
USD/CHF declines to 0.9585 during the initial trading hours on Tuesday. The pair keeps the bearish momentum intact amid the broad US dollar weakness. Traders will now focus on Swiss GDP and calls of globally coordinated measures to counter coronavirus (COVID-19) measures for fresh impulse.
The US dollar index stays under pressure around the seven-week lows, flashed Monday, as speculations surge that the US Federal Reserve will announce a 0.25% rate cut in its March meeting to ward off the economic impact of the COVID-19.
In addition to the CME’s gauge indicating nearly certain odds of the Fed’s rate cut, US President Donald Trump’s repeated pushes to the US central bank could also play their parts in forcing the Fed policymakers to negate their earlier bullish bias.
The coronavirus has been spreading widely into the UK, the US and Europe off-late. The fourth death in the US, as well as emergency in Redmond, occupied the latest headlines. However, the trade sentiment remains mostly positive on expectations of easy money. While portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields remain positive around 1.126% whereas S&P 500 Futures and most Asian shares register mild profits by the press time.
Looking forward, Switzerland’s fourth quarter (Q4) GDP, expected 1.3% YoY versus 1.1%, is likely an immediate catalyst for the pair.
Though, the major attention will be given to the details of the G7 policymakers’ conference call. The virtual meeting at 12:00 GMT will be led by the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The global leaders are likely to announce measures to tame the negative impacts of coronavirus.
Technical Analysis
Following a heavy downpour during the last few days, the bears are likely to wait for a daily closing below September 2018 low near 0.9540 while targeting 0.9500 during the further declines. However, the pair’s recovery moves past-0.9630, including lows marked on January 31, can recall the buyers targeting 0.9700 mark.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9584
|Today Daily Change
|-20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.9604
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9762
|Daily SMA50
|0.9729
|Daily SMA100
|0.9813
|Daily SMA200
|0.9847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9656
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9544
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9816
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9609
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9587
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9435
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9659
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9771
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates RBA's surprise rate cut-led gains above 0.6550
AUD/USD consolidates the rally to fresh session highs of 0.6566 after the RBA unexpectedly cut rates by 25 bps to fight the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Markets await the G7 response and Australian Q4 GDP data for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY drops back towards 107.50 as risk sentiment sours
The bears are fighting back control, knocking-off USD/JPY to a fresh daily low near 107.70, as the risk sentiment sours on the G7 statement news. The G7 sources cited that the statement lacked specific language calling for global coordinated stimulus measures.
All eyes on Tuesday's G7 amid risk reset
It was clear given the rapid tightening of financial conditions and falling inflation expectations that we were always going to see a response from central banks, with many seeing the potential actions as coordinated.
WTI building a bullish case as OPEC+ expected to intervene
The price of oil is rallying and extended its overnight session gains in Asia, travelling from a low of $47.58 to a high of $48.53, +1.26% on the session so far. This follows a positive settlement for oil futures of a gain of more than 4%.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.