USD/CHF spirals down to multi-year lows below 0.8500

- The USD/CHF trades below the 0.8500 level its lowest since 2015.
- Expectations of six rate cuts in 2024 drives down the US dollar.
- Markets are pricing in a rate cut as early as in March
In Wednesday's session, the USD/CHF saw pronounced downward movements, sliding to multi-year lows of 0.8440, seeing a steep 1% dip. Dovish bets on the Federal Reserve primarily triggered this significant downturn as yields sunk to multi-month lows, making the Greenback lose interest.
Following last week’s decline in the Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, from the month of November, optimism for sooner rate cuts soared. As for now, traders anticipate the Fed's initial rate decrease to occur in March, followed by another in May, and then place bets on four additional cuts.
In the meantime, the US bond yields are sharply declining, with the 2-year rate settling at 4.26%, while the 5 and 10-year yields are trading at 3.83% each, respectively, all three in multi-month lows. This dip in bond rates, driven by the dovish bets on the Fed, tends to decrease the demand for the US Dollar as lower local yields are less attractive for foreign investors.
For the rest of the last week of 2023, the highlight will be the weekly Jobless Claims from the US set to be released on Thursday, which may fuel further volatility on the pair.
USD/CHF levels to watch
The daily chart suggests that the pair has a strong prevailing selling pressure, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaching oversold conditions. However, this is often an initial indication that the selling momentum is potentially reaching its limit, but this oversold sentiment is not guaranteed to trigger an immediate reversal, as further selling pressure could still be ahead before buyers take control.
Siding with the bearish momentum is the position of the pair, currently residing below its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This indicates that the selling force retains stronger control in a broader perspective. The bearishness is further confirmed by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which is currently printing rising red bars, suggesting that the momentum favors the sellers for the time being.
Support Levels: 0.8430, 0.8400, 0.8350.
Resistance Levels: 0.8500, 0.8550, 0.8600.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8461
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.86
|Today daily open
|0.8534
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8687
|Daily SMA50
|0.884
|Daily SMA100
|0.8895
|Daily SMA200
|0.8914
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.858
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8532
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8712
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8562
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8517
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8566
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8597
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8614
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
