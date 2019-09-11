USD/CHF spikes to fresh 6-week tops, nears 200-DMA around mid-0.9900s

US-China trade optimism continues to weigh on the CHF’s safe-haven status.

The USD underpinned by rising US bond yields and remained supportive.

The USD buying interest picked up the pace during the early European session on Wednesday and lifted the USD/CHF pair to fresh six-week tops, around the 0.9940 region in the last hour.



After the previous session’s flat closing, a combination of supporting factors helped the pair to regain positive traction on Wednesday and build on its recent strong recovery move from yearly swing lows touched on August 13.

Risk-on mood inspiring bulls

Growing optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade talks continued boosting the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a bullish mood around equity markets and weighed on the Swiss Franc's safe-haven status.



The risk-on mood allowed the US Treasury bond yields to continue with their recent up-move, which further extended some support to the US Dollar and collaborated to the pair's momentum to the highest level since early-August.



The pair has now moved within the striking distance of the very important 200-day SMA, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.



Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of Producer Price Index (PPI) for August - will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch