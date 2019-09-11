USD/CHF spikes to fresh 6-week tops, nears 200-DMA around mid-0.9900s

- US-China trade optimism continues to weigh on the CHF’s safe-haven status.
- The USD underpinned by rising US bond yields and remained supportive.
The USD buying interest picked up the pace during the early European session on Wednesday and lifted the USD/CHF pair to fresh six-week tops, around the 0.9940 region in the last hour.
After the previous session’s flat closing, a combination of supporting factors helped the pair to regain positive traction on Wednesday and build on its recent strong recovery move from yearly swing lows touched on August 13.
Risk-on mood inspiring bulls
Growing optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade talks continued boosting the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a bullish mood around equity markets and weighed on the Swiss Franc's safe-haven status.
The risk-on mood allowed the US Treasury bond yields to continue with their recent up-move, which further extended some support to the US Dollar and collaborated to the pair's momentum to the highest level since early-August.
The pair has now moved within the striking distance of the very important 200-day SMA, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
Moving ahead, Wednesday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of Producer Price Index (PPI) for August - will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9937
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.9919
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9831
|Daily SMA50
|0.984
|Daily SMA100
|0.9928
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9932
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9889
|Previous Weekly High
|0.993
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9797
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9895
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9938
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9956
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9981
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1000 amid German GDP downgrade
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1050, as the bears now target the 1.10 handle amid a downgrade to the German 2019 GDP growth forecast. Further, broad-based US dollar strength on trade optimism also add to the downside pressure.
GBP/USD probing the upside near 1.2370
GBP/USD caught a fresh bid-wave, as the bulls now probe the upside to make new highs above 1.2370 amid firmer US dollar and positive Brexit updates.
USD/JPY continues scaling higher, hits fresh multi-week tops
The USD/JPY pair climbed to fresh six-week tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 108.00 round figure mark.
Gold trades with modest gains around $1490 level, lacks follow-through
Gold traded with a positive bias through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to over four-week lows.
Yields Rise In Cautiously Optimistic Trade
Currency markets remained within tight ranges due to a lack of top-tier news or headlines. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is also suppressing volatility.